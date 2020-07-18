News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths fall as NCDC confirms 600 new cases

*Africa’s infections surpass 663,000 – WHO

There was some cheering news for the nation on Friday night as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced only three new COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.
On Thursday nine people died from the disease which is ravaging the globe.
In their latest release on Friday night, the NCDC confirmed 600 new cases in the country spread across 20 states.
Lagos still retained its status as number one with 129 new cases and was followed by the Federal Capital Territory with 118.
Oyo (87), Kano (55) and Benue (42) followed in that order.
The latest figures bring to 35,454 the total number of confirmed cases in the country with 14,633 people discharged.
The mortality rate now stands at 772.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa says there are currently over 663,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa.
The UN health agency gave the update on its regional official Twitter account @WHOAFRO on Friday.
“There are over 663,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 343,000 recoveries and 14,000 deaths,’’ it stated on its dashboard.
The regional office stated that South Africa had 324,221 cases and 4,669 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 34,854 confirmed cases and 769 deaths, while Ghana had 26,125 confirmed cases and 139 deaths.
It added that Gambia, Seychelles and Eritrea were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.
NIGERIA’S BREAKDOWN
600 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-129
FCT-118
Oyo-87
Kano-55
Benue-42
Enugu-35
Kwara-28
Imo-16
Ogun-13
Kaduna-12
Ondo-12
Delta-11
Edo-11
Plateau-8
Nasarawa-6
Ekiti-6
Niger-6
Borno-4
Abia-4
Gombe-3
*35,454 confirmed
14,633 discharged
772 deaths

