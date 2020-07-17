Top Stories

Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths fall as NCDC confirms 600 new cases

There was some cheering news for the nation on Friday night as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced only three new COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.
On Thursday nine people died from the disease which is ravaging the globe.
In their latest release on Friday night, the NCDC confirmed 600 new cases in the country spread across 20 states.
Lagos still retained its status as number one with 129 new cases and was followed by the Federal Capital Territory with 118.
Oyo (87), Kano (55) and Benue (42) followed in that order.
The latest figures bring to 35,454 the total number of confirmed cases in the country with 14,633 people discharged.
The mortality rate now stands at 772.
BREAKDOWN
600 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-129
FCT-118
Oyo-87
Kano-55
Benue-42
Enugu-35
Kwara-28
Imo-16
Ogun-13
Kaduna-12
Ondo-12
Delta-11
Edo-11
Plateau-8
Nasarawa-6
Ekiti-6
Niger-6
Borno-4
Abia-4
Gombe-3
*35,454 confirmed
14,633 discharged
772 deaths

