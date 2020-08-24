Top Stories

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections drop, as 24 states record new cases

Nigeria’s coronavirus caseload declined on Monday, raising hope of flattening the curve, but 24 states in the country recorded new cases in the last 24 hours.
According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 321 new cases were recorded in the country on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 52,548.
On Saturday, the nation raked in 601 cases, with Lagos churning out 404 of the figures, but the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday said more than half of the infections from Lagos were from those evacuated from foreign countries and were isolated in the state.
BREAKDOWN
321 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-98
FCT-34
Kaduna-30
Nasarawa-25
Benue-21
Plateau-17
Rivers-15
Adamawa-11
Ogun-11
Enugu-9
Edo-8
Delta-7
Ekiti-7
Gombe-5
Ebonyi-4
Bayelsa-3
Kano-3
Ondo-3
Cross River-2
Imo-2
Kebbi-2
Niger-2
Abia-1
Bauchi-1
*52,548 confirmed
39, 257 discharged
1004 deaths

