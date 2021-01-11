News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000

Forty-five weeks after the country confirmed its index case of the coronavirus on February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s total number of confirmed infections has now exceeded 100,000.
According to the update provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for January 10, 2020, the country recorded 1,024 new cases across 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Lagos alone accounted more than half of the new cases with 653 positive samples, followed by Plateau with 63 infections, and Benue with 48.
Eight persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday, increasing the current fatality toll to 1,358.
Meanwhile, 613 patients — including 253 persons in Lagos — were discharged on Sunday, and the total number of recoveries has now surpassed 80,000.
The number of active cases currently stands at 18,699, with Lagos and FCT at the top of the list with 6,858 and 5,563 infections, respectively.
A total of 100,087 cases have now been confirmed across the country, but 80,030 patients have been discharged.
BREAKDOWN
1024 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria:
Lagos-653
Plateau-63
Benue-48
Zamfara-45
FCT-42
Rivers-27
Ondo-26
Adamawa-26
Kaduna-22
Edo-18
Ogun-16
Imo-12
Kano-9
Yobe-6
Ekiti-5
Jigawa-4
Osun-2
*100,087 confirmed
80,030 discharged
1,358 deaths

Reporter

