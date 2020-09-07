Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections exceed 55,000 with 100 new confirmed cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Nigeria crossed the 55,000 mark on Sunday as 100 new cases were reported in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for Sunday, September 6.

According to the breakdown, Lagos topped the list with 39 new positive samples, followed by FCT with 22, and Kaduna with 19.

However, out of the country’s 55,005 confirmed cases, more than 43,000 patients have recovered.

With 91 persons discharged on Sunday — representing another record low in over two months — the number of new recoveries has now increased to 43,013.

Within the past two months, Nigeria’s recovery count has increased significantly, moving from 11,828 discharged patients on July 6 to 32,430 on August 6.

But out of the 10,935 active cases in the country, three states and the FCT account for close to 9,000 of the total number of current positive infections.

FCT takes the lead in active cases with 3,622 patients; followed by Lagos with 2,912; Oyo with 1,198, and Plateau with 1,000.

However, aside from Zamfara, Yobe and Kogi which currently have no active case, Sokoto currently has the least figure of positive infections in the country with one patient.

Meanwhile, three new deaths were recorded on September 6, increasing the number of fatalities to 1,057.

BREAKDOWN

100 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-39

FCT-22

Kaduna-19

Oyo-7

Ebonyi-6

Edo-3

Katsina-1

Ekiti-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1

*55,005 confirmed

43,013 discharged

1,057 deaths

