Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections near 30,000 as NDDC confirms 503 new cases

Nigeria will soon hit a grim milestone of having reported 30,000 cases of coronavirus with the confirmation on 503 new cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The latest release by the Centre on Tuesday night took the number of confirmed cases in the county to 29,879. However, 12,108 have been discharged after recovering; but sadly 669 people have also died – 15 more than on Monday.

Of the new figures, Lagos alone had 153 and was followed by Ondo (76) and Edo (54) respectively.

BREAKDOWN

*503 new cases of COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-153

Ondo-76

Edo-54

FCT-41

Enugu-37

Rivers-30

Benue-24

Osun-20

Kaduna-15

Kwara-13

Abia-9

Borno-8

Plateau-6

Taraba-5

Ogun-3

Kano-3

Kebbi-2

Nasarawa-2

Bayelsa-1

Gombe-1

*29,879 confirmed

12,108 discharged

669 deaths

