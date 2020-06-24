Top Stories

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections surge pass 22,000 with 649 new cases

The number of people affected with the coronavirus in the country hit 22,020 with 649 new cases confirmed on Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The cases in Lagos spiked to 250 up from the 209 recorded on Tuesday.
Oyo with 100 and Plateau with 40 came second and third.
In all 22 states recorded new infections, while 7,613 people have been discharged.
Sadly nine new deaths were also recorded taking the number to 542.
BREAKDOWN
649 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-250
Oyo-100
Plateau-40
Delta-40
Abia-28
Kaduna-27
Ogun-22
Edo-20
Akwa Ibom-18
Kwara-17
FCT-17
Enugu-14
Niger-13
Adamawa-13
Bayelsa-7
Osun-6
Bauchi-6
Anambra-4
Gombe-3
Sokoto-2
Imo-1
Kano-1
*22,020 cases
7,613 discharged
542 deaths

