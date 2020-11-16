Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections surpass 65,000

The number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria has now exceeded 65,000.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 152 new positive samples in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday, increasing the current total case count to 65,148.

The development comes exactly one week after Nigeria exceeded 64,000 confirmed infections.

As of November 8, 2020, NCDC confirmed 300 new cases, increasing the number of infections to 64,090 at the time.

According to the breakdown for Sunday, Lagos recorded a significant percentage of the total number of new cases with 136 infections, followed by Kano with 4; Niger with 3; Ekiti, Kaduna, Ogun and Taraba confirmed two each, while FCT has one fresh case.

However, no patient was confirmed to have died on Sunday – no new death has been recorded in two consecutive days now, leaving the fatality toll at 1,163.

Meanwhile, 44 people were discharged on Sunday, increasing the recovery count to 61,073.

Out of more than 700,000 samples now tested, 2,912 are still active cases — Lagos still has the highest number with 1,165 active cases; FCT is next on the list with 420 infections, while Oyo has the third highest figure with 362 patients.

