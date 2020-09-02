News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries exceed 42,000 as NCDC confirms 239 new infections

September started on a bitter-sweet note for Nigeria’s COVID-19 figures as the country exceeded 42,000 recoveries on Tuesday.
With 372 people discharged within the past 24 hours, a total of 42,010 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in the country.
On the flip side, with 10 fatalities recorded for Tuesday, the number of new deaths reflected a significant increase compared to the daily count over the past two weeks — the last time the country recorded a similar figure was on August 13 when 10 people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications.
Between August 14 and August 31, the country’s daily fatality toll had dropped significantly, with Nigeria recording a 48-hour break of zero death during the period.
However, according to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for September 1, the figure of deaths has now increased from 1,013 to 1,023.
NCDC also confirmed 239 new infections in 14 states and the federal capital territory.
According to the breakdown, Plateau maintained its lead on the list of states with new infections with 116 positive samples, followed by FCT with 33 and Lagos with 19, while Bauchi recorded the least figure with one positive case.
The Tuesday figure represented a slight increase from Monday when 143 new cases were recorded.
A total of 54,247 coronavirus infections have now been confirmed in the country, but 11,214 are active cases.
BREAKDOWN
239 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Plateau-116
FCT-33
Lagos-19
Ekiti-12
Kaduna-11
Ogun-11
Ebonyi-8
Benue-7
Abia-5
Delta-5
Ondo-4
Edo-3
Imo-2
Osun-2
Bauchi-1
*54,247 confirmed
42,010 discharged
1,023 deaths

