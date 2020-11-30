Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries exceed 63,000

Nigeria’s total figure of COVID-19 recoveries has crossed 63,000, with 236 persons discharged across the country on Sunday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for November 29, adding that the patients discharged on Sunday included “136 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”.

A total of 63,055 people have now recovered from the coronavirus across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC confirmed 82 new cases in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Sunday count of fresh infections is the lowest in six days — the last time the daily count dropped below 100 was on November 23 when the country recorded 56 new cases.

According to the breakdown given, Lagos was top of the list with 48 new positive samples, followed by Rivers with eight, while Kwara and Yobe recorded the third most cases with six infections each.

After recording no new death in the previous 24 hours, two persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,173.

A total of 67,412 cases have now been confirmed across the country, out of which 3,184 are active cases.

BREAKDOWN

82 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-48

Rivers-8

Kwara-6

Yobe-6

Katsina-5

FCT-3

Nasarawa-2

Plateau-1

Ogun-1

Kano-1

Osun-1

*67,412 confirmed

63,055 discharged

1,173 deaths

