Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries surpass 33,000

With 407 COVID-19 patients discharged on Saturday, Nigeria’s recovery total for COVID-19 has now exceeded 33,000.

Saturday’s recovery rate signified an increase of around 50 percent, compared to the figure for the previous day, when 207 patients were discharged.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new recoveries on Saturday night, adding that 453 new samples tested positive for the virus.

While a total of 33,044 people have now recovered from coronavirus infections across the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT), six more deaths were confirmed, with a total of 942 deaths now recorded.

FCT topped the list of new cases with 75 new infections, followed by Lagos with 71 and Benue with 53, while Rivers and Akwa Ibom had the least figures of fresh positive samples with one each.

Although Lagos has the highest number of infections with over 15,000 confirmed positive, FCT currently has the most active cases with 3,083 patients, while Lagos has 2,453.

While the number of new cases have decreased within the past 10 days, moving from as high as 648 infections on July 27 to as low as 288 positive samples on August 3, it is not yet clear if the curve is flattening considering the case count for each state.

However, with more than 70 percent of the confirmed cases now recovered, it is expected that if the current trend pushes to even fewer positive samples and more discharged patients, the country may soon be on its way to flattening the curve.

BREAKDOWN

453 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-75

Lagos-71

Benue-53

Delta-39

Borno-30

Enugu-25

Plateau-24

Osun-20

Abia-19

Oyo-17

Kaduna-16

Kano-13

Ebonyi-13

Ogun-9

Kwara-7

Ondo-6

Gombe-3

Ekiti-2

Akwa Ibom-1

Rivers-1

*46,140 confirmed

33,044 discharged

942 deaths

