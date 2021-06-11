Nigeria’s COVID-19 responses in line with ILO objectives – FG

The Federal Government has said Nigeria’s responses to the COVID- 19 pandemic were tailored in line with the objectives of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) of promoting jobs, guaranteeing right of work, extending social protection and promoting social dialogue. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made this known while presenting Nigeria’s response to the report of the Director General of ILO and Chairperson of the Governing Body at the 109th Virtual Session of the International Labour Conference. According to him, the pandemic heightened an unprecedented level of uncertainty, fear, erosion of the informal economy earning capacity, loss of jobs, furlough in the private sector, and restriction of movements, with attendant economic hardship across the land. Ngige cited the COVID- 19 Recovery Programme, among the numerous policy frameworks for the country in various sectors, including health, industry, trade and investment and job creation.
