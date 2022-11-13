Nigeria’s creativity on show at Black Panther Premiere

America’s most anticipated movie, Black Panther, brought Hollywood to the entertainment city of Nigeria, Lagos and Nigerian celebrities and fashion designers seized the opportunity to show the world how talented and creative they are.

The dress code was to look like any of the favourite characters in the movie and several Nigerian designers got to work to create master pieces of recreating those looks for the guests.

Top on the list of designers that got Hollywood attention with her skills was Toyin Lawani, CEO of Tiannah Place Empire. The ‘King of fashion’ like she calls herself, made the costumes for the warriors, who dropped off the invitations.

Tiannah Styling was also behind many of the Fabulous looks that walked the red carpet. Other designers whose designs shined on the red carpet were, Jeff Urban Clothing, Emmanuel Good news, Mara Hive, Ejiro Amos Tafiri and many others.

The filmmakers and cast from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever celebrated the film’s upcoming release at the film’s first official African premiere at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos. Director Ryan Coogler, along with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejía. and local musicians featured in the film.

Seni Saraki, Teni Zaccheaus, Bloody Civilian, P Priime, Cracker Mallo, Lady Donli, LMBSKN, Bolaji Williams, Olamiji “G-Lammy” Sodiya, Uzo Nwabudike and DBN Gogo joined dignitaries and guests at the black carpet premiere event.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number one film in both East and West Africa and, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans will welcome back some familiar faces whilst being introduced to brand new characters.

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

