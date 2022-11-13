Body & Soul

Nigeria’s creativity on show at Black Panther Premiere

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

America’s most anticipated movie, Black Panther, brought Hollywood to the entertainment city of Nigeria, Lagos and Nigerian celebrities and fashion designers seized the opportunity to show the world how talented and creative they are.

The dress code was to look like any of the favourite characters in the movie and several Nigerian designers got to work to create master pieces of recreating those looks for the guests.

Top on the list of designers that got Hollywood attention with her skills was Toyin Lawani, CEO of Tiannah Place Empire. The ‘King of fashion’ like she calls herself, made the costumes for the warriors, who dropped off the invitations.

Tiannah Styling was also behind many of the Fabulous looks that walked the red carpet. Other designers whose designs shined on the red carpet were, Jeff Urban Clothing, Emmanuel Good news, Mara Hive, Ejiro Amos Tafiri and many others.

The filmmakers and cast from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever celebrated the film’s upcoming release at the film’s first official African premiere at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos. Director Ryan Coogler, along with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejía. and local musicians featured in the film.

 

Seni Saraki, Teni Zaccheaus, Bloody Civilian, P Priime, Cracker Mallo, Lady Donli, LMBSKN, Bolaji Williams, Olamiji “G-Lammy” Sodiya, Uzo Nwabudike and DBN Gogo joined dignitaries and guests at the black carpet premiere event.

 

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number one film in both East and West Africa and, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans will welcome back some familiar faces whilst being introduced to brand new characters.

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

If my third husband messes up, I’ll marry again –Toyin Lawani

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s top notch fashion designer and stylist,Toyin Lawani has taken a swipe at those criticising her for having children with three different men. The fashionista spoke during her diary session on the ‘Real Housewives of Lagos‘, the reality TV series. Lawani is married to Segun Wealth.   They tied the knot in June last year […]
Body & Soul

When your husband struggles with your child

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

Girl’s breasts are big points of attraction, no doubt. It is also every woman’s pride. When sexuality rises in a man, then his lips needs something to kiss and some warm and soft organ is needed for his tongue. In such a situation, it gives pleasure to both man and woman, when the waves of […]
Body & Soul

To sleep or not to sleep in a bra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For many years, women have been faced with serious concerns about wearing a bra regularly. Especially whether it is good to wear this piece of tight underwear to bed or not. Health experts have released information on why it may not be ideal to wear bra to sleep. A second look at the topic by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica