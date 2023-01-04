Energy

Nigeria’s crude oil production rises to eight-month high of 1.35 mbpd in December – Bloomberg survey

Success Nwogu

 

 

 

Nigeria’s crude oil production rose to an eight-month high of 1.35 million barrels per day (mbpd) in December, according to a new Bloomberg survey.

The survey also stated that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) production for the month of December increased by 150,000 bpd over November figures, adding that Nigeria is instrumental in this increase.

It stated that though OPEC’s crude oil production increased in December, the organisation is still significantly short of its production targets for the month.

OPEC’s crude oil production continues to lag behind its designated quotas, and fell in November by 744,000 bpd, its most recent Monthly Oil Market Report showed. For November, Saudi Arabia’s production fell by 404,000 bpd, to 10.474 million bpd. The UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq also saw production decreases for November, bringing the group’s production to 28.826 million bpd—the lowest since June. It was 800,000 bpd below target.

The larger OPEC+ group moved to cut its production targets by 2 million bpd in November—about 1.27 million bpd set to come from OPEC members.

Oil theft had significantly reduced Nigeria’s oil supply to the international market. It is estimated that Nigeria has been losing about 600,000 bpd of crude oil due to theft. However, recent efforts have started yielding dividends as the country’s oil production has started to rise.

In October, an illegal underwater 2.5-mile connection from Nigeria’s Forcados export terminal was discovered.

 

