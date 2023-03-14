Nigeria’s crude oil supply records .5mbpd shortfall

Nigeria’s crude oil production rose to 1,306,304.3 million barrels per day in February 2023, according to the current data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). Regardless of the crude oil production increase, the country had yet to meet its quota of 1.8mbpd of crude oil production from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The increase represents 3.8 per cent when compared with the country’s crude oil production figure of 1,258,150 in January 2023. The report further showed that the country’s blended condensates for February were 51,664 barrels per day, while unblended condensates of 189,751 barrels per day totalling 1, 547,718 barrels per day with the crude oil production of 1.306,304.3mbpd.

