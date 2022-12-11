Nigeria’s crude production rises to 1.212mbpd in Nov –Argus Survey

Nigeria’s crude oil supply to the international market rose to 1.212 million barrels per day (mbpd) in November 2022, according to a new survey from Argus, one of the major oil price assessment agencies and industry news services for crude and refined products.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its MOMR had stated that Nigeria’s production in October according to OPEC crude oil production based on secondary sources, was 1.057mbpd, while based on direct sources was 1.014mbpd.

Though Nigeria’s production rose to 1.212mbpd in November, it, however, fell by 530,000 barrels per day from its quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, (OPEC+), according to Argus survey.

Nigeria’s oil production quota by the OPEC+ for November was 1.742 million bpd. Nigeria’s production for November, therefore, according to Argus Survey was 1.212mbpd.

The report stated that the biggest laggards among the broader OPEC+ group are Russia, producing 670,000 bpd under target; Nigeria, producing 530,000 bpd under the target, Angola, producing 350,000 bpd under the target, and Malaysia, producing 170,000 under target.

