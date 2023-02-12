Business

Nigeria’s crude supply quota may increase

Indications emerged on Saturday that Nigeria will get a higher crude oil supply quota from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) as there are signals that the oil cartel will maintain the supply level in view of cutbacks announced by Russia. Nigeria’s oil production quota by OPEC+ is 1.742 million bpd. Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, had announced that Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, or around 5% of output, in March, after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products, according to Reuters. Co-founder of consultancy Energy Aspects, AmritaSen, aftervisitingSaudi Arabia, told Bloomberg TV that OPEC will maintain the supply level. The implication is that OPEC member countries will be required to fill up the shortfall from Russia’s cutbacks.

Sen said: “We really believe OPEC+ will hold production flat for the full year. Having spoken to quite a few officials in Riyadh, the motto was very much to stay put this year — no changes to OPEC+ policy, regardless of the volatility we see in prices.” Also delegates who declined to be named said that the OPEC+ cartel, led by Saudi Arabia, willmaintainoutputdespite plans by Moscow to cut 500,000 barrels a dayinretaliationforinternationalsanctions. There are reports that Riyadh and others in the producers’ alliance have indicated they aim to stick with targets fixed late last year for the rest of 2023.

The reports added that they believe these will keep global oil markets broadly in balance. WhiletheU.S. andotherconsumersrepeatedlyurged OPECto fillinanygapleft byRussia, thegrouphasbeenunmoved, remainingconcernedthatincreasingsupplies could oversupply the market and endanger oil revenues for its members. President of Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official, Bob McNally, said, “I doubt Russia’s OPEC+ partners were taken by surprise and do not expect the supply reduction will alter their ‘stay put’ policy stance,”

 

