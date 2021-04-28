News

Nigeria’s current problem very complex – UK minister

The British Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, has described Nigeria’s security situation as massively complex, adding that no partnership would resolve the multiplicity of the country’s problems, whether it is Boko Haram insurgency or a number of other issues.
Duddridge was fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja yesterday during his courtesy visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.
He said: “The situation is massively complex and no partnership is going to resolve the multiplicity of problems whether it is Boko Haram or a number of other issues.”
He added: “In the UK, you have a strong partner across the full gamut of issues. So, it’s not just about intelligence and hard security and military, it’s about societies, it’s about humanitarian support, it’s about education and development partnership.
“It is not an end game, we don’t get to a point where we would say ‘this is the end of our relationship with Nigeria’ because we got what we want, we set a higher bar, we’re long -term partners.”
He, however, said that in view of role that Nigeria played in Africa, both Nigeria and the UK would deepen post-COVID-19 relations and work together to tackle climate change.
He also sought the need for both countries to realize the objectives of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.
Earlier, Onyeama had said Nigeria was dealing with very difficult challenges, especially the unconventional nature of the fight against Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism.
“It is asymmetrical warfare, and we’re dealing with very difficult situations. We have an intelligence fusion unit with our partners – the US, UK, France,’’ he said.

