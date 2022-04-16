News

Nigeria’s current state of affairs paint gloomy future, Catholic Bishops lament

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria (CBCN) have said that the current state of affairs in the country; unemployment, insecurity, economic hardship and industrial strikes, have left Nigerians with no option than to visualise a gloomy future with nothing good in the offering.

President of the CBCN and Archbishop elect of Owerri, Imo State, Apostolic Administrator of Umuahia and Ahiara, Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, made this known in an Easter Message made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja. While lamenting that many Nigerians live in grief and desolation, he raised concern that many were struggling with numerous trials and tribulations, and having a myriad of shattered dreams and aborted hopes. He said: “As a nation, we are celebrating Easter this year in a rather dismal atmosphere that breathes pessimism and despair.

The growing insecurity of life and property in the country is compounded by the rising wave of mindless massacres of innocent citizens by unscrupulous terrorists, causing bereavement, trauma and uncertainty. “Economic hardship with soaring inflation continues to sweep across the nation like wildfire and seems to reduce millions of our country men and women to a life of wanton suffering and distress.

The ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is thwarting the academic ambitions of many Nigerian students. In some parts of the country, workers are owed arrears of salary, while retired senior citizens eke out existence without regular pensions. “Many young people are deeply wounded and degraded by unemployment and poverty, a poverty that breeds crimes and seeks relief in hard drugs. The appalling economic condition is worsened by the present scarcity of fuel, which is as puzzling as it is frustrating. This horrible state of affairs is driving many compatriots to a feeling of cynicism as they gaze at a gloomy future that seems to promise them little or nothing.”

 

