Nigeria’s cyberspace suffered over 12m attack during presidential polls –Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, yesterday, alleged that over 12 million attempts were made by hackers on the country’s cyberspace during the presidential and national Assembly polls. The minister disclosed this in a terse statement released and signed by his spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman.

“A total of 12,988,978 attacks were recorded, originating from both within and outside Nigeria. It is worth noting that the Centres successfully blocked these attacks and/or escalated them to the relevant institutions for appropriate action,” he said, adding: “This conclusion was reached with the help of hightech professionals who monitored Nigeria’s cyberspace before, during and after the 2023 presidential elections.

The ministry has been working hard to ensure that Nigeria’s cyberspace was adequately protected.” The statement read: “This mandate aligns with the goals and ob-jectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS). In line with this mandate and in our efforts at supporting the initiatives of securing the Nigerian cyberspace, the parastatals under the supervision of the ministry have established cybersecurity centres, namely, the National Information Technology (NITDA)’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (CERRT), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), and Galaxy Backbone (GBB)’s Security Operations Centre (SOC).

“These centres were established between 2020 and 2022 in line with the minister’s policy directives and have been monitoring Nigerian cyberspace for potential threats and taking appropriate actions to mitigate them, both individually and collectively as well as in collaboration with other stakeholders. “It is worth noting that general election, threat intelligence revealed an astronomical increase in cyber threats to Nigerian cyberspace. Generally, threats to public websites and portals averaged around 1,550,000 daily. “However, this skyrocketed to 6,997,277 on presidential Election Day. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, as a Professor of Cybersecurity and one that is very passionate about ensuring a safe and secure cyberspace, directed all the parastatals to enhance their 24/7 monitoring of the networks and traffic for potential attacks from 24th February to 27th February 2023. “Furthermore, on 24th February, the minister inaugurated the Ministerial Standing Committee on Advisory Role for the Protection of Nigerian Cyberspace and ICT Infrastructure. The Committee, chaired by the Board Chairman of NCC and with the CEOs of NCC, NITDA and GBB as members, was charged with the following responsibilities, among others: “Monitoring of telecommunication infrastructure for the successful conduct of credible, free, fair, and transparent elections; Developing and implementing plans to enhance the resilience of critical digital infrastructure against cyber threats; Designing procedures and using technologies to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber-attacks, as well as developing the ability to recover from any damage that is done quickly; Developing a comprehensive risk assessment, analysing the nation’s current cyber security capabilities, and identifying gaps that need to be addressed; Providing professional advice to the government on the effective utilisation of digital technologies in the conduct of the 2023 general election. “The Committee’s activity started on 24th February and ended on 28th February. During this period, a series of hacking attempts were recorded, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), email and IPS attacks, SSH Login Attempts, Brute force Injection attempts, Path Traversal, Detection Evasion, and Forceful Browsing.”

Like this: Like Loading...