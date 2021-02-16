News

Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 cases drop again

Nigeria on Monday recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the second wave in December 2020 with 574 new cases. This occurred as the daily figures from Lagos, the country’s coronavirus epicentre, continues to decline.
The new figure indicated a decrease from the 690 cases recorded on Sunday which was also one of the lowest since early December.
The relative low figures recorded on Sunday and Monday could be attributed to the decline in daily infections from Lagos, the most affected city in the country with more than a third of the nation’s total infections.
Sunday’s figure was initially 520 but was raised to 690 after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday evening provided an update on COVID-19 data which then included 170 new cases from Lagos that was earlier omitted.
With 574 new cases on Monday, 146,928 people have now been infected with the virus.
According to an update from the NCDC, eight people also died from COVID-19 on Monday, raising Nigeria’s fatalities to 1,761 in total.
With the reduction in new cases, the number of patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals is about 24,000 to 22,150.
Meanwhile, a total of 123,009 people have recovered after treatment out of the over 146,000 infected.
With the decline in figures from Lagos, Kwara had the highest daily cases on Monday with 98 new infections. Lagos had 81.
As Nigerians continue to await COVID-19 vaccines, officials have warned against violations of safety guidelines issued to curtail the spread of the virus.
President Muhammadu Buhari on January 26 signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy to enforce the COVID-19 safety protocols.
Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, Nigeria has carried out over 1.3 million tests.
BREAKDOWN
574 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Kwara- 98
Lagos- 81
Edo- 59
Ondo- 44
FCT- 41
Kano- 34
Ogun- 33
Kaduna- 29
Osun- 28
Enugu- 23
Rivers- 18
Delta-16
Akwa Ibom-15
Bauchi-12
Imo-10
Borno-8
Niger-8
Kebbi-7
Nasarawa-5
Gombe-3
Ekiti-2
*146,928 confirmed
123,009 discharged
1,761 deaths

