Nigeria’s Data Troubles: Census and election fiascos

Nigeria’s problem with data is a foundational issue. Britain and its officials in making Nigeria did not consider issue of data a fundamental one that should not be toyed with. Coupled with this laxity was the mischief that was the driving force in the making of Nigeria and its operation.

Britain, as was its custom with colonial enterprise strictly regarded colonialism as a business conducted on profit-and-loss accounts. Colonialism being unconscionable commercial venture, Britain never considered creating a wholesome nation-state and society but rather placed great premium on the economic gains that flowed from such colonial enterprise. This was the case with its colonial enterprise in the founding and establishment of the 13 British Colonies that eventuated to the formation of the United States of America.

That was also the case with India. Britishcolonialpossessionswereformedandoperated more as mere economic facilities; nation-building and a just ordering of a free and functional state and society were secondary motives. In the case of Nigeria, Britain and it colonial officials set out to form and operate Nigeria as a colonial facility that would not slip out of itshands as didthe13American Colonies and for that reason it set out neither to form a modern nation-state and a functional society nor allow the people to do so. This was the mischief that guided Britain in its relationship with Nigeria as a colonial state.

Everything done in the formation and operation of Nigeria had ill motives of maintaining Nigeria as a commercial facility and at the end patent it as a neocolonial state in the world legal order. On both goals, Britain succeeded beyond its wildest imaginations. The major tool Britain used to make Nigeria vulnerable to manipulations was the enthroning of a data that were not real or authentic. Every nation’s chief data remains its census, the demographic data which capture its people andtheircharacteristics in term of geographic distribution, economicstatus, culturalfactorsandtendencies.

In the case of Nigeria, Britain in 1916 conducted a statistical data based on the tax returns of its population which it put at 16 million with the North having 8.120million( 60.6%), easthad4.500million(28%), westhad3.360million (20.9%) and Lagos had 74,000 people (1.5%). ThepercentageadvantageconcededtotheNorthwas 50.6% of the population. Note that the Southern communities as at that stage of Nigeria’s development had no entrenched taxation culture whereas the Fulani Caliphateof Sokotohashadcenturiesoldtaxationculturewhich a data based on such would give it obvious advantage. In 1921, the same exercise was repeated and it gave even more erroneousdatacaptured as follows: North had 10.560million (56.4%), East 5.110million (27.3%), West had 2.950million (15.8%) and Lagos had 100,000 (5%) and total Nigeria’s population was put at 18.720million.

in 1931, the same exercise was repeated with these data: North had 11.440million (57.0%), East’s 4.550million (22.7%), West’s 3.940million (19.6%) and Lagos- 126,000 (0.7%) and Nigerian’s population was 20.056million. In 1952/1953, census wasconductedwiththis outcome: North 29.835million (55.4%), East 7.215 (23.7%), West 6085 million (20.1%) and Lagos 267,000 (0.8%), West- 6.085million (20.1%) and Lagos 267,000 (0.8%) while the total population was 30.402million.

Then in 1963, the exercise was repeated with these data: North-29.809 (53.4%), East-12.394million (22.3%), West-12.802million (23.1%) and Lagos had 665,000 (1.2%) and total population was 55.670million. Several censuses have been conducted in 1973, 1991 and 2006 but all remain controversial. An important factor that remains a destabilizing tool in getting Nigeria’s census data right has been the formula of mapping out the land space into Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) of which a projected number is given. For instance in 2006 census, figure 500 was given as the maximum number while a minimum of 350 people was allocated.

By this mechanism most states in the Northhaveadvantageduetolandmasssincestatistically aminimumvalueof 350isallocated toeachEADwhether counted or not and whether there are people or not. It was through this formula that highly populated states like Lagos trails behind Kano or at par with it. The unreasonableness of this system was markedly proved in the 2006 census when Kano and Jigawa States which were one state in 1991 census with less than 5million people to Lagos’ over 5million almost doubled Lagos State population of 9,113,605 as Kano State had 9,401,288 and Jigawa State had 4,361,002 and if totalled comes to 13,762,290 people. Thetotalpopulationof Nigeriaby2006censuswasput at 90millionplus. Now, Government pushes outestimated populationof over200million.

Thisdatareekof falsehood and it is not difficult to puncture the hollowness of its authenticity. If Nigeria’s census data is false, its electoral infrastructure especially the voters’ register based on it cannot but be false. In 1959, voters registershowedthat North had3,885,000, East had 3,423,000, West had 2,759,000 while Lagos had 177,000 making a total of 10, 244,000. However, note that North had only male franchise as women were excluded which accounted for its low number. Total registered voters for 1979 general elections were 48,633,782. ForJune12election14millionvotersvotedand this was the only election ever conducted on real human data, making its authenticity beyond question. For 2023 generalelections, 93,469,008votersareregisteredwiththe North having 50,161,722 (while South has 43,305,286 voters.

Theauthenticity of thisregister isquestioned onthepremises that dead voters are never removed and under-aged and double-registrationsarecommonfeatures. Thefalsityof Nigeria’s electoral infrastructure made election rigging common culture of Nigeria from 1999 till 2007 when President Umaru Yar’Adua acknowledged that the election that produced him was faulty. On the basis of that confession, he embarked on electoral reforms which his successor, President Jonathan carriedthroughleadingtothefirstNigerianincumbent president being voted out of office.

However, under President Buhari (2015-2019) the rigging practices and electoral misfeasance such as vote-buying became an openly-practiced crime but a reform was carried through by Independent National Electoral Commission through the deployment of electronic capturing of voting process by accreditation otherwise called Bi-modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS). Having been used in Ekiti, Osun and Anambra States’ governorship elections, its outcomes were adjudged fair and credible.

However, the recent governorship election in Osun State where the Election Tribunalhasupturnedtheelectionof GovernorAdelekeforovervoting points to a possibility of manipulation. The alleged erroruponwhichtheelectionwasupturnedwasover-voting. It was possible there was no over-voting rather the staggered uploading of the accredited voters to the INEC’s Result Viewing Portal from the Bi-modal Voter’s Accreditation System. This must be remedied by ensuring that until the accredited voters have been uploaded satisfactorily no certified copy of the documents from IREV can issue.

If at all, it must be issued, an interim or provisional certified copy to show that the process has not been completed. ForacleanandfairelectoralprocessinNigeria, itscurrent falsedata in use ascensusandvoters’ registerforpolitical, economicandsocialgovernanceof Nigeriamustbediscardedas theyhaveinstilledvariousdegreesof instabilityandcorrupt inthepolitical, economicandsocialplanningandgovernance. For instance, Nigeria’s census has been guesswork since its formation to date and to some extent these false census data hasbeenresponsiblefor thepoliticalinstability inthepolitical system as electoral constituency delimitations and delineationsarebased onthesedata.

TheriggingcultureinNigeria’s electoralsystemflowsfromthefalseelectoralregisterthatcontainfalsedataonvotingpopulationanditisthefalsityof these data that rogue politicians exploit to rubbish the electoral system by buying their way into political offices.

Nigeria’s troubles with these vital data can be solved by eschewing political manipulations and insist on executing an authentic census. And from this authentic census, permanent voters register would be abolished and substituted with Adhoc voters register for each electoral ward to be manned by a sworn Federal Civic Registration Officer in charge of births, deaths and other civic registrations who will be held accountable for any subterfuge. In this way, voters need not worry about elections as they have the power to register and vote wherever they are domiciled. Permanent voters’ register is a dedicated fraudulent device which unless abolished will continue to produce flawed elections in Nigeria.

