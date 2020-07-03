Business

‘Nigeria’s debt ratio set to worsen’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Given that the Nigerian economy seems to be sliding into a recession, a development, which may negatively impact government revenue, the authorities would have no option but to rely on borrowings to fund the 2020 budget, thereby worsening the country’s debt ratios, analysts at the research department of Coronation Merchant Bank have said. The analysts made the prediction in a report entitled, “Public debt: How much is enough?” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.

Noting that Nigeria’s ability to service its debt seems to be under pressure partly because debt has been a major source of financing for the government over the past five years, the analysts said that the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic as well as slump in oil prices have “revealed serious fault lines under Nigeria’s fiscal structure.” The analysts stated: “The rising cost of Nigeria’s debt profile breached a new milestone when the country’s debt service as a percentage of revenue rose to 99% in Q1 2020.

This is contained in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy (MTEF/FSP) report, recently released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning. “During Q1, Nigeria earned N950.5 billion (US$2.4bn) in revenue compared with a budget estimate of N1.9 trillion (US$4.8bn), a 52 per cent shortfall. Oil revenue was N464 billion (US$1.2bn), representing a shortfall of 30 per cent when compared with the budget estimate, while non-oil revenue was N269bn (US$0.7bn) representing a shortfall of 40 per cent.

“With the economy quite possibly now entering a recession, government revenue may remain depressed this quarter and into the next, forcing the government to rely on debt for its budget. The government’s total debt stock, at December 2019, stood at N27.4 trillion (US$63.3bn). Given the recent US$3.4 billion loan from IMF, a US$188 million loan from the African Development Bank, and the Senate’s approval of a US$22.7 billion borrowing request from the Federal Government, we think the debt ratios are set to worsen.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Telecoms: Number porting activities decline by 55%

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

RESTRAINED Subscribers’ movements were restrained by the lockdown in April, leading to a sharp drop in porting activities Mobile number porting activities across the four GSM networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile dropped by 55 per cent in April, New Telegraph has learnt. A total of 7,148 incoming porting was recorded in the compared […]
Business

Sovereign Trust posts 46% growth in FY’19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has recorded a 46 per cent growth in profit after tax for the financial year ended December 2019. Filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed the audited report for the year grew to N503.382 million from N344.236 million recorded in 2018, representing a growth of 46 per cent. Profit before […]
Business

Apple to re-close more stores in US

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Apple said it would re-close more than two dozen stores in seven states starting Thursday, including its home state of California, bringing total closures to 77 as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The stores will close in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada and Oklahoma, it said on Wednesday, when additional stores had already closed in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: