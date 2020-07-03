‘Nigeria’s debt ratio set to worsen’

Given that the Nigerian economy seems to be sliding into a recession, a development, which may negatively impact government revenue, the authorities would have no option but to rely on borrowings to fund the 2020 budget, thereby worsening the country’s debt ratios, analysts at the research department of Coronation Merchant Bank have said. The analysts made the prediction in a report entitled, “Public debt: How much is enough?” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.

Noting that Nigeria’s ability to service its debt seems to be under pressure partly because debt has been a major source of financing for the government over the past five years, the analysts said that the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic as well as slump in oil prices have “revealed serious fault lines under Nigeria’s fiscal structure.” The analysts stated: “The rising cost of Nigeria’s debt profile breached a new milestone when the country’s debt service as a percentage of revenue rose to 99% in Q1 2020.

This is contained in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy (MTEF/FSP) report, recently released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning. “During Q1, Nigeria earned N950.5 billion (US$2.4bn) in revenue compared with a budget estimate of N1.9 trillion (US$4.8bn), a 52 per cent shortfall. Oil revenue was N464 billion (US$1.2bn), representing a shortfall of 30 per cent when compared with the budget estimate, while non-oil revenue was N269bn (US$0.7bn) representing a shortfall of 40 per cent.

“With the economy quite possibly now entering a recession, government revenue may remain depressed this quarter and into the next, forcing the government to rely on debt for its budget. The government’s total debt stock, at December 2019, stood at N27.4 trillion (US$63.3bn). Given the recent US$3.4 billion loan from IMF, a US$188 million loan from the African Development Bank, and the Senate’s approval of a US$22.7 billion borrowing request from the Federal Government, we think the debt ratios are set to worsen.”

