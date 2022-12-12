Nigeria’s debt service commitment gulps N221.08bn in 9 months

‘N44trn debt stock places Nigeria on the precipice’

Nigeria paid a total sum N221.08billion ($496.29million) to service debts owed the World Bank and other Multilateral Financial Institutions (MFIs) in the first nine months of this year, latest data released pollby the Debt Management Office (DMO) shows.

According to the actual external debt service payments data for July – September 2022, published by the DMO over the weekend, the country spent the sum of $217.66million in the third quarter of this year servicing debt owed MFIs, such as the International Development Association (IDA)-which is part of the World Bank group; the African Development Bank (AfDB), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD); the African Development Fund (ADF); the Africa Growing Together Fund (AGTF); the European Development Fund (EDF); the Arab Bank the Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

Specifically, the data shows that Nigeria paid the sum of $160.75 million to service debts owed the IDA in Q3’22

compared with $75.18million in the preceding quarter. Similarly, the country serviced debt owed the ADF with $12.78million in Q3’22 as against $2.25million in the previous quarter. The data also indicates that the nation serviced debt owed the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) with $3.66million in the third quarter of this year compared with $313,083 in the preceding quarter. Given that in its external debt service payments data for Q1 and Q2’22, the DMO had put the amount that Nigeria used to service its multilateral debts in Q1 and Q2 at $173.40million and $105.23million respectively, it means that with Q3’22’s $217.66million, the country spent a total of $496.29 million to service debts owed MFIs in the first nine months of this year. It also means that even without Q4’22 data, Nigeria has exceeded its total multilateral debt service cost for 2021 which the DMO put at $496.12million. In a press release issued over the weekend, the DMO put the country’s total public debt stock which comprises the external debt and domestic debts of the Federal Government, all the 36 state governments and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at N44.6 trillion as at September 30, 2022 compared with N42.84trillion as of June 30, 2022. The debt agency attributed the increase in the public debt to new borrowings by the Federal Government to partfinance the deficit in the 2022 Appropriation Act, as well as new borrowings by subnationals. According to the DMO, the total domestic debt stock as of September 30, 2022 was N26.92trillion while total external debt stock during the same period stood at N17.5trillion ($39.66billion). It stated that at $18.52billion, multilateral debt accounted for 46.69 per cent of the nation’s external debt stock as of September 30, 2022. The DMO also said that at $4.85billion, bilateral debt accounted for 12.24 per cent of the external debt stock while commercial debt (Eurobonds) at $15.62billion, accounted for 39.38 per cent of the country’s foreign debt stock as of the end of September this year. Furthermore, it stated that Nigeria spent N1.17 trillion on debt servicing in Q3’22, with domestic debt service gulping N820.59 billion while N356.92 billion ($801.23 million) was used to service external debt. New Telegraph reports that the World Bank, in its latest International Debt Report (IDR), said that Nigeria spent $9.6 billion to service foreign debts in 12 years, from 2010 to 2021, adding that the nation’s debt stock is not reflected in the economy. Also, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) recently raised concerns over the country’s rising public debt.

