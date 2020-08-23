Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio is unsustainable –NESG

…as 97% of Jan to May revenue went to debt payment

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) says the Federal Government’s debt service to revenue ratio is unsustainably high and thus affecting the government’s ability to meet non-debt obligations.

In a statement released after a meeting of its board of directors, Asue Ighodalo, Chairman of NESG board, said limited revenue could make the Federal Government make a habit of borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). “The importance of dealing with the challenge of inadequate revenue is highlighted by the very high debt service-torevenue ratio,” the statement read.

“While this ratio has improved to 72 per cent in May 2020 from 99 per cent recorded at the end of March 2020, it remains unsustainably high and undermines the ability of government to meet non-debt obligations such as the provision of infrastructure, human capital development and protection for our nation’s large population of vulnerable people.

“Limited revenues also entrench the government’s dependence on borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria with adverse consequences for the economy. “As it acknowledges the Federal Government’s drive to improve revenue performance at all levels of the public sector, the board advises that this drive should be done in such manner that the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses (large and small, and households) isn’t worsened.

“Furthermore, attention must be paid to the efficiency and effectiveness of government spending.” Commenting on projections that the economy will shrink by 5.2 per cent in 2020, the NESG said there are suggestions that the degree of contraction may be much lower than some of the available projections.

This, it said, was due to the recent growth in value-added tax and gross statutory revenue coupled with the upward trend of crude oil prices. NESG said it would be available to provide necessary technical support and needed private sector participation to support the implementation of the economic plans agreed by the government. The Federal Government spent 97.5 per cent of its January to May 2020 revenue on debt servicing.

According to the 2021 budget call circular published by the Budget Office, the Federal Government generated a total revenue of N1.62 trillion out of the N2.62 trillion projected for the period. During this five-month period, N1.58 trillion was spent on debt servicing; representing 97.5 per cent of the N1.62 trillion revenue generated. In June, the International Monetary Fund projected that debt servicing will gulp all of FG’s revenue in 2020.

According to the document, the Federal Government spent a total of N3.98 trillion within the five-month period; N1.79 trillion was said to have been released for non-debt recurrent expenditure, including salaries, pensions and overheads. A total of N378.85 billion was released for capital expenditure during the period.

A breakdown of the revenue generated showed that N701.6 billion was realised as oil revenue while non-oil tax revenues totalled N439.32 billion (65 per cent of revised target). A total of N213.24 billion was generated from companies income tax, N68.09 billion from value-added tax and N158 billion was realised from customs collection.

The 2020 budget had to be revised after crude oil prices fell on the back of a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains.

Between the January and May period, the Federal Government incurred a total debt of N2.35 trillion. The revised N10.8 trillion 2020 budget includes a N4.98 trillion deficit which is to be mainly financed by borrowing.

Like this: Like Loading...