‘Nigeria’s debt-service-to-revenue ratio may surpass FY’21 levels’

Citing Federal Government’s projected borrowings of N5.1 trillion this year, analysts at FBNQuest Research have predicted that Nigeria’s 2022 debt-serviceto- revenue ratio may surpass the previous year’s levels.

The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, also noted that the size of the FG’s borrowings this year – N5.1 trillion, “(excluding the supplementary budget), including the country’s recent $1.25 trillion Eurobond issue, is likely to exert upward pressure on market yields in H2’22.”

The analysts, who were reacting to the quarterly data series on Nigeria’s public debt released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) last week, which showed that the Federal Government’s domestic debt stock totaled N19.2 trillion ($46.2 billion), equivalent to about 11.1 per cent of 2021 GDP and also indicated that the country’s total public debt as at end-Dec ‘21 increased by 20 per cent y/y to N39.6trillion, equivalent to 22.7 per cent of 2021 GDP, pointed out that the domestic debt balance excludes bonds issued by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the obligations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC) and other public agencies, and the CBN’s ways and means of financing to cover the unfunded portion of the FGN’s budget deficit. According to the analysts, “including these (AMCON bonds and others) would bring the total public debt stock to slightly over 35 pet cent of GDP.”

They, however, stated that the current level of the nation’s debt stock “is still below the 40 per cent debt ceiling set by the DMO and compares favourably with debt ratios of peers such as Kenya, South Africa, and Ghana which are 69 per cent, 82 per cent, and 86 per cent, respectively, according to IMF data.”

Still, the analysts expressed concern over the rising debt profile, stating that “Nigeria’s debt profile is weakened by insufficient revenue collection, resulting in an abnormally high debt-service-torevenue ratio.

The FGN’s retained revenue to GDP was less than five per cent of GDP on an annualised basis in the 11 months to Nov ‘21, while the debtservice to revenue ratio was 76 per cent.”

