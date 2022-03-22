Business

‘Nigeria’s debt-service-to-revenue ratio may surpass FY’21 levels’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citing Federal Government’s projected borrowings of N5.1 trillion this year, analysts at FBNQuest Research have predicted that Nigeria’s 2022 debt-serviceto- revenue ratio may surpass the previous year’s levels.

The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, also noted that the size of the FG’s borrowings this year – N5.1 trillion, “(excluding the supplementary budget), including the country’s recent $1.25 trillion Eurobond issue, is likely to exert upward pressure on market yields in H2’22.”

 

The analysts, who were reacting to the quarterly data series on Nigeria’s public debt released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) last week, which showed that the Federal Government’s domestic debt stock totaled N19.2 trillion ($46.2 billion), equivalent to about 11.1 per cent of 2021 GDP and also indicated that the country’s total public debt as at end-Dec ‘21 increased by 20 per cent y/y to N39.6trillion, equivalent to 22.7 per cent of 2021 GDP, pointed out that the domestic debt balance excludes bonds issued by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the obligations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC) and other public agencies, and the CBN’s ways and means of financing to cover the unfunded portion of the FGN’s budget deficit. According to the analysts, “including these (AMCON bonds and others) would bring the total public debt stock to slightly over 35 pet cent of GDP.”

 

They, however, stated that the current level of the nation’s debt stock “is still below the 40 per cent debt ceiling set by the DMO and compares favourably with debt ratios of peers such as Kenya, South Africa, and Ghana which are 69 per cent, 82 per cent, and 86 per cent, respectively, according to IMF data.”

 

Still, the analysts expressed concern over the rising debt profile, stating that “Nigeria’s debt profile is weakened by insufficient revenue collection, resulting in an abnormally high debt-service-torevenue ratio.

 

The FGN’s retained revenue to GDP was less than five per cent of GDP on an annualised basis in the 11 months to Nov ‘21, while the debtservice to revenue ratio was 76 per cent.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Analysts doubt sustained economic growth for Nigeria

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Although the uptick in economic activity may be helping to ease the devastating impact of COVID-19 crisis on workers in the country, analysts at United Capital Plc have said that they still don’t see sustained accelerated growth for the Nigerian economy unless, according to them, “various stakeholders within the economy come together to solve the […]
Business

Litigation may scuttle FG’s airport concession plan

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

•Three foreign firms violate rules A legal firm, Falana and Falana’s Chambers, has petitioned the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to disqualify TAV Consortium, GMR Consortium, and Airport De Paris (ADP), three of the bidders for the concession of the nation’s four major airports for alleged violation of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Est.) Act […]
Business

Etete: JPMorgan to identify bankers in suspicious transfers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has agreed to identify any bank officials who signed off on $875 million of transfers to a former Nigerian oil minister, Dan Etete, after the government said that some of the lender’s own managers expressed concerns, Bloomberg said in a report yesterday. Nigeria has accused the U.S. bank in a London […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica