‘Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio lower than Egypt’s, others’

Citing the recent data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), which showed that Nigeria’s total public debt rose to N46.3trilllion at end-December ’22, from N44.1trillion at end September ’22, analysts at the research department of Coro- nation Merchant Bank have said that the country’s debt -to-GDP ratio of 23.2 per cent is, “relatively low” when compared with economies such as Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa. In a report released yesterday, the analysts said: “On a y/y basis, total public debt increased by 16.9 per cent.

We note that as at end-December ’22, public debt is equivalent to 23.2 per cent of 2022 nominal GDP. “This is relatively low when compared with other African emerging economies such as Egypt (87%), Ghana (82%), Kenya (68%), and South Africa (67%). “It is also in line with the DMO’s debt management target of a debt-to-GDP ratio of 40 per cent for the period 2020- 2023 and below the limit of 55 per cent set by the World Bank for countries within Nigeria’s peer group.”

The analysts, who also noted that total domestic debt increased by 16.0 per cent y/y to N27.5trillion at end-December, occasioned by increases in FGN bonds (4.5% q/q), FGN Sukuk (21.2% q/q), and promissory notes (3.1% q/q), pointed out that “these new borrowings were primarily to finance the 2022 budget deficit.” Furthermore, the analysts noted that the five per cent q/q increase in the country’s external debt stock to $41.7 billion (N18.7trn) at end-December ’22, could be partly attributed to in- creases in loans sourced from the IMF (3.7% q/q), World Bank (11.2% q/q), and China (4.9% q/q).

“Overall, the external debt stock accounted for 40.3 per cent of total public debt. Within the external debt, multilateral lenders such as the World Bank, IMF, AfDB and bilateral lenders like China, Germany, Japan, India, and France collectively accounted for 60.7 per cent of external debt, commercial loans (i.e. Eurobonds and Diaspora) represent 37.4 per cent of external debt while others accounted for two per cent of external debt stock.

“As at end-December ’22, the FGN has spent N3.8 trillion on debt servicing (N2.6trn on domestic and N1.2 trillion on external). It is worth highlighting that the debt-service-to-revenue ratio stood at 81 per cent at end-November ’22. Revenue underperformance continues to adversely impact the fiscal landscape,” the analysts said.