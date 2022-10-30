Faith

Nigeria’s deliverance happening soon – Osung

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Senior Pastor, Born Free International Ministry, Pastor Philip Osung, has said Nigeria’s deliverance for a positive turnaround will happen soon.

Osung asserted that the transformation was not coming under the new government in 2023 but under the present President Muhammadu Buhari government.

The cleric in a media chat stated:”I see a new Nigeria emerging soon. I will boldly say Nigeria is about to encounter a transformation. This transformation is not coming under the new government in 2023. It is coming under the current President Muhammadu Buhari government.

“It is under this same government that is being criticized as the worse government that Nigeria has ever had that this new Nigeria will emerge, and it is just around the corner.I will confidently say under this same worst government, Nigeria will experience a positive turn around before the government hand over power to the next government in 2023.

“It is not this current government per say that will transform Nigeria. It is the work of the Almighty God. Nigeria is presently in a very tight corner but very close to the ultimate deliverance God has programmed for her. Nigeria’s deliverance is by the corner. I challenge Nigerians to take me by my words. Nigeria’s deliverance is not coming in 2023. It will happen before this current administration runs out.”

Osung who said God was not unaware of the nation’s situation, viewed that idolatry, disobedience, negative influence from western culture and other evil have attracted evil to the citizenry.

He added:”When a nation forsakes God hardship is inevitable in that nation. When a nation leaves God. God too will leave that nation. Nigeria has left God who gave her independence and brought her this far 62 years as a nation. Nigeria got it wrong when the nation adapted cultures and practices that are taboos to her as nation.

Nigeria adapted western lifestyle and allow immoral practices like homosexual, lesbianism, incest among other sexual perversions that are taboos to us Africans. When strange gods are brought into a nation the real God will keep silence watching the strange gods destroying the nation.

The strange gods sponsor errors and poor decisions in governance, instigate violence, terrorism and insecurity in the polity and promote iniquities in the nation…”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Lagos Scripture Challenge: PFN tasks participants on Godly living

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

The Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Apostle Eyinnaya Okwuonu, has urged participants in the just concluded Lagos Scripture Challenge 2.0 to live according to the word of God they have imbibed during the exercise. Okwuonu made the remark at the closing ceremony of the event in Lagos recently.   […]
Faith

10% tithing has been replaced in the Bible –Pastor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Jonathan Leemam is an elder in Cheverly Baptist Church in suburban Washington, D.C., he is an Author.   His books and messages have blessed many people across the world. He has revealed that 10% has been replaced with another injunction in the New Testament.   He said that Christians should stop thinking about 10% because […]
Faith

Expect no magic from Nigeria’s next, says Emuchay

Posted on Author with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM

Elder (Dr.) Napo Emuchay is the President of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) and Senior Apostle in the Holy Order of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS) speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on how for the first time, the president of CAN emerged from OAIC and some national issues   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica