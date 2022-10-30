Nigeria’s deliverance happening soon – Osung

Senior Pastor, Born Free International Ministry, Pastor Philip Osung, has said Nigeria’s deliverance for a positive turnaround will happen soon.

Osung asserted that the transformation was not coming under the new government in 2023 but under the present President Muhammadu Buhari government.

The cleric in a media chat stated:”I see a new Nigeria emerging soon. I will boldly say Nigeria is about to encounter a transformation. This transformation is not coming under the new government in 2023. It is coming under the current President Muhammadu Buhari government.

“It is under this same government that is being criticized as the worse government that Nigeria has ever had that this new Nigeria will emerge, and it is just around the corner.I will confidently say under this same worst government, Nigeria will experience a positive turn around before the government hand over power to the next government in 2023.

“It is not this current government per say that will transform Nigeria. It is the work of the Almighty God. Nigeria is presently in a very tight corner but very close to the ultimate deliverance God has programmed for her. Nigeria’s deliverance is by the corner. I challenge Nigerians to take me by my words. Nigeria’s deliverance is not coming in 2023. It will happen before this current administration runs out.”

Osung who said God was not unaware of the nation’s situation, viewed that idolatry, disobedience, negative influence from western culture and other evil have attracted evil to the citizenry.

He added:”When a nation forsakes God hardship is inevitable in that nation. When a nation leaves God. God too will leave that nation. Nigeria has left God who gave her independence and brought her this far 62 years as a nation. Nigeria got it wrong when the nation adapted cultures and practices that are taboos to her as nation.

Nigeria adapted western lifestyle and allow immoral practices like homosexual, lesbianism, incest among other sexual perversions that are taboos to us Africans. When strange gods are brought into a nation the real God will keep silence watching the strange gods destroying the nation.

The strange gods sponsor errors and poor decisions in governance, instigate violence, terrorism and insecurity in the polity and promote iniquities in the nation…”

