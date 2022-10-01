News Top Stories

Nigeria’s democracy growing , says Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Nigerians to embrace democratic virtues for the sake of building a prosperous nation. While admonishing the political class to put the collective interests of the people above selfish ambitions, Kalu cautioned against inflammatory utterances and campaign of calumny, adding that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

The former governor who acknowledged the patriotic roles played by Nigeria’s founding fathers in laying a solid foundation for the country, stressed that the cultural and ethnic diversity of Nigeria, should be explored for nationhood. The Senate Chief Whip commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his developmental strides, adding that the Federal Government is committed to the cause of the people. In a statement in commemoration of the 62nd Independence anniversary of Nigeria, Kalu applauded Nigerians for their steadfastness, patriotism, courage and selflessness.

He said: “Nigeria is a united and indivisible entity regardless of cultural, ethnic, political and religious differences. “The heterogeneous nature of Nigeria is a blessing and as such, we should imbibe love, peace and togetherness in our daily endeavours. “The interest of Nigerians as a people must be placed above individual interests by the people at the helm of affairs. “Both the government and the governed must play their respective roles in advancing national growth and development.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

LCCI, MAN reject new electricity tariff

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…warns of impact on households, businesses Members of the organised private sector (OPS) have faulted the Federal Government’s approval of hike in electricity tariff, effective January 1, 2021, which, they said, will further impoverish the generality of Nigerians and businesses that are yet to recover from the COVID-19 shock. Nigerians were again shocked yesterday when […]
News

Strike: FG/ASUU should find common ground to save our children – Group

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Patriotic Elders of Nigeria has warned both the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to immediately find a common ground in the ongoing dispute which resort to strike actions, so as to save the already fragile education of Nigerian children. President of the Elders, Dr Bature AbdulAziz, who spoke on […]
News

Afghanistan: ‘The sooner we finish, the better,’ says Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Joe Biden says the US is “on pace” to meet a August 31 deadline for evacuations, despite previous calls from allies for an extension. “The sooner we finish the better,” he said. Some American troops have already been withdrawn, US media report – although evacuations are not affected. At least 70,700 people […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica