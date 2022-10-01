Nigeria’s democracy growing , says Kalu

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Nigerians to embrace democratic virtues for the sake of building a prosperous nation. While admonishing the political class to put the collective interests of the people above selfish ambitions, Kalu cautioned against inflammatory utterances and campaign of calumny, adding that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

The former governor who acknowledged the patriotic roles played by Nigeria’s founding fathers in laying a solid foundation for the country, stressed that the cultural and ethnic diversity of Nigeria, should be explored for nationhood. The Senate Chief Whip commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his developmental strides, adding that the Federal Government is committed to the cause of the people. In a statement in commemoration of the 62nd Independence anniversary of Nigeria, Kalu applauded Nigerians for their steadfastness, patriotism, courage and selflessness.

He said: “Nigeria is a united and indivisible entity regardless of cultural, ethnic, political and religious differences. “The heterogeneous nature of Nigeria is a blessing and as such, we should imbibe love, peace and togetherness in our daily endeavours. “The interest of Nigerians as a people must be placed above individual interests by the people at the helm of affairs. “Both the government and the governed must play their respective roles in advancing national growth and development.”

