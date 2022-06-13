News

Nigeria’s democracy yet to fulfil MKO’s dream – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday said the current democratic system in the country is yet to fulfil the lofty dreams of the late Chief MKO Abiola.

Speaking in Lagos at the anniversary of June 12 organised by the Oodua Peo-ples Congress (OPC), Adams said late Abiola’s victory in the 1993 elections came with lots of sacrifices, adding that there were some heroes and heroines of that struggle that put their lives on the line for the actualisation of the June 12 struggle.

 

“The June 12 story was truly phenomenal in nature. Itwasastorythatreflectedthe will of the people to take their destiny into their hands. It was a victory that knew no tribe or religion. June 12 victory was boundary-less because even both the Hausa and the Igbo supported the cause of the victory.

 

“The presumed winner of the June 12 1993 election and my predecessor, Aare MKO Abiola, became the symbol of the historic victory that ushered in this democracy.

 

“The annulment of the June 12 election that was widely acclaimed as the freest and fairest election in the history of Nigeria was a sad reminder of those years of the struggle.”

 

