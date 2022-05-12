Nigeria’s digital economy now worth N4bn

The National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, has disclosed that digital economy in Nigeria is now worth over N4 billion with about 8,000 people gainfully employed. Olatunji harped on the need for the protection of data to sustain digital economy in the country.

He noted that with the exponential rise in the processing of data online through satellite communications, appropriate mechanisms must be put in place to ensure adequate security, effective protection and regulated data processing in line with laid down legislations in Nigeria. Olatunji, who charged the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) on the data protection, noted that best practices that meet global standards in the protection of data must be adopted in satellite communications.

He said with the redesignation of the supervisory ministry to include digital economy and with the launch of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), relevant laws must be put in place to guarantee protection of data. “The NDEPS is the roadmap for the digitisation of the country and appropriate laws and regulations must be put in place to ensure protection of data in line with global standards, bearing in mind local and international regulations to safeguard data of citizens,” he stated. Olatunji commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami for his giant stride in the issuance of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulations (NDPR). He added that the role of the Bureau is to ensure that data of Nigerians wherever they are is adequately protected and to ensure that all organisations in Nigeria comply with the provisions of NDPR.

He further mentioned that the Bureau was established to ensure the implementation of NDPR to safeguard the rights, freedom and privacy of citizens as well as ensure that the country has a principal legislation in that regard. The NDPB boss however noted that the Bureau was not out for sanctions, but rather encourage organisations to comply with the provisions of the NDPR and make it a culture by default. “We are out to create awareness on data protection for all data processors and data controllers to adopt and see as a norm so that the global community will see us as being serious when it comes to issue of data privacy and protection,” he averred.

Emphasising on the importance of the awareness being created by the Bureau, he stated that data subjects need to know their rights in terms of consent, security, storage and cross border transfer of their data, while at the same time enlightening data controllers on their obligations to data subjects. “It is highly important that those in charge of data processing in organisations are sound enough to know what to do, how to do and the kind of measures they need to put in place in terms of organisational and technical measures to ensure the safety of data of their subjects.” He then gave assurances of the Bureau’s support in terms of trainings, peer reviews and guidelines to NIGCOMSAT and urged them to comply with the provisions of NDPR by annually filing their audit reports with NDPB.

