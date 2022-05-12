Business

Nigeria’s digital economy now worth N4bn

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, has disclosed that digital economy in Nigeria is now worth over N4 billion with about 8,000 people gainfully employed. Olatunji harped on the need for the protection of data to sustain digital economy in the country.

He noted that with the exponential rise in the processing of data online through satellite communications, appropriate mechanisms must be put in place to ensure adequate security, effective protection and regulated data processing in line with laid down legislations in Nigeria. Olatunji, who charged the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) on the data protection, noted that best practices that meet global standards in the protection of data must be adopted in satellite communications.

He said with the redesignation of the supervisory ministry to include digital economy and with the launch of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), relevant laws must be put in place to guarantee protection of data. “The NDEPS is the roadmap for the digitisation of the country and appropriate laws and regulations must be put in place to ensure protection of data in line with global standards, bearing in mind local and international regulations to safeguard data of citizens,” he stated. Olatunji commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami for his giant stride in the issuance of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulations (NDPR). He added that the role of the Bureau is to ensure that data of Nigerians wherever they are is adequately protected and to ensure that all organisations in Nigeria comply with the provisions of NDPR.

He further mentioned that the Bureau was established to ensure the implementation of NDPR to safeguard the rights, freedom and privacy of citizens as well as ensure that the country has a principal legislation in that regard. The NDPB boss however noted that the Bureau was not out for sanctions, but rather encourage organisations to comply with the provisions of the NDPR and make it a culture by default. “We are out to create awareness on data protection for all data processors and data controllers to adopt and see as a norm so that the global community will see us as being serious when it comes to issue of data privacy and protection,” he averred.

Emphasising on the importance of the awareness being created by the Bureau, he stated that data subjects need to know their rights in terms of consent, security, storage and cross border transfer of their data, while at the same time enlightening data controllers on their obligations to data subjects. “It is highly important that those in charge of data processing in organisations are sound enough to know what to do, how to do and the kind of measures they need to put in place in terms of organisational and technical measures to ensure the safety of data of their subjects.” He then gave assurances of the Bureau’s support in terms of trainings, peer reviews and guidelines to NIGCOMSAT and urged them to comply with the provisions of NDPR by annually filing their audit reports with NDPB.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Cost implications of unrest

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

With over N1 trillion public assets damaged in the wake of #EndSARS uprising, in addition to losses inflicted on economy, ABDULWAHAB ISA examines the cost implications of youth restiveness in a fragile economy. Smarting from coronavirus pandemic (Covid- 19), which has left devastating impact, the Nigerian economy suffered another monumental disruption last week. The EndSARS […]
Business Top Stories

JUST IN: FG reduces price of petrol to N162.44 per litre

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has reduced the pump price of premium motor spirit otherwise know as petrol from N168 per litre to N162.44 per litre effective from December 14, 2020. Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige told reporters at the end of a meeting with labour leaders which began at 9pm on Monday and […]
Business

COVID-19: Central Bank govs back strategy to mitigate risks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The oversight body of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision-the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS)-at the weekend endorsed a coordinated approach to mitigating Covid-19 risks to the global banking system. In a press release, the Basel Committee, which is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica