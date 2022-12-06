Business

Nigeria’s direct investment destination in Africa, Osinbajo tells Vietnamese investors

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told Vietnamese investors that Nigeria remained the direct investment destination for anyone contemplating of doing business in Africa

This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to him, despite global tensions and COVID-19-induced disruptions negatively impacting economies across the world, Nigeria remained one of the best places to do business in Africa because of its market viability, creative and tech-savvy youth population and potential for growth.

Osinbajo stated this in Hanoi during separate interactions with a cross-section of Vietnamese interests in agribusiness, tech & innovation, commerce and industry, as he continued his official visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

The Vice President, who had earlier met his Vietnamese counterpart and the Prime Minister at different meetings on Monday – first met with agricultural experts at the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and then proceeded to Hanoi-based FPT University and FPT Software Company, before addressing a gathering of the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

At all three events, the central plank of his speeches and remarks was how Nigeria could collaborate with these Vietnamese institutions for economic development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NEM records 31.3% gross premium increase

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

S ustaining its leading role in the nation’s underwriting sector, NEM Insurance Plc has grown its annual gross premium income by 31.3 per cent from N15. 04 billion in 2018 to N19. 8 billion in 2019. Giving the breakdown at the company’s 50th Annual General Meeting, the Chairman, Dr. Fidelis Ayebae, said the company’s performance […]
Business

Abu: Why foreign tech firms have advantage over local players

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

      Mr. Wole Abu is the Chief Executive Officer of Pan African Towers Limited, an indigenous infrastructure company in the African telecoms market. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on some government policies, opportunities, and challenges in the telecoms market   Pan African Towers belongs to the infrastructure segment of the […]
Business

WCRD: Highlighting NCC’s consumer protection regulation

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Against the backdrop of the recently celebrated World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD), Nigeria’s telecom regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the over 60 million unique telecoms consumers in the country. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Nigeria recently joined the rest of the world to mark the 2021 World Consumer Rights Day […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica