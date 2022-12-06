Nigeria’s direct investment destination in Africa, Osinbajo tells Vietnamese investors

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told Vietnamese investors that Nigeria remained the direct investment destination for anyone contemplating of doing business in Africa

This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to him, despite global tensions and COVID-19-induced disruptions negatively impacting economies across the world, Nigeria remained one of the best places to do business in Africa because of its market viability, creative and tech-savvy youth population and potential for growth.

Osinbajo stated this in Hanoi during separate interactions with a cross-section of Vietnamese interests in agribusiness, tech & innovation, commerce and industry, as he continued his official visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

The Vice President, who had earlier met his Vietnamese counterpart and the Prime Minister at different meetings on Monday – first met with agricultural experts at the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and then proceeded to Hanoi-based FPT University and FPT Software Company, before addressing a gathering of the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

At all three events, the central plank of his speeches and remarks was how Nigeria could collaborate with these Vietnamese institutions for economic development.

