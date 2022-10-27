Nigeria’s diversities haven’t made governance easy-Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the diversities introduced by the colonial history of the country have not made governance easy.

The President said this Thursday in Seoul, South Korea, at a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea Mr. Kim Jin-Pyo, on the sidelines of the World Bio Summit 2022.

Buhari in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, also assured the Speaker of Nigeria’s commitment to the stabilization of democracy.

Recalling his political journey dotted with several attempts and court cases to clinch the Presidency, the Nigerian leader praised the introduction of technology, especially the use of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for his eventual success at the polls, while noting that the diversities introduced by the colonial history of Nigeria unlike in Korea, have not made governance easy.

According to him, successes achieved in the recent off-season elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states confirmed that Nigerians have approved of the democratic form of government.

Meanwhile, Buhari told Nigerians in the Asian country to endeavour to project a positive image of their country through their actions, character conduct and general comportments.

The President made the call during an interactive meeting with the leadership and selected members of the Nigerian Community as part of his engagements at the end of the First World Bio Summit 2022.

He said: “As law-abiding citizens of our great country, I advise that you replicate the excellent Nigerian virtues by coexisting peacefully with your hosts and abiding by the laws of the land. You must always strive to eschew any acts of lawlessness in your day-to-day activities and to take it as a major responsibility to encourage other Nigerians to always remain of excellent behaviour.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...