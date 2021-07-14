Opinion

Nigeria’s diversity, a strength: Kalu and corpers

Posted on Author Ifeanyi Ugwu Comment(0)

In 2004 when I visited the current Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Kalu, who was then Governor of Abia State at the Government House in Umuahia, I met him having breakfast with members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) comprising graduates from Nigeria and abroad. To my my surprise, after dining with these young and vibrant youths, Kalu, who was clad in white shirt and black trousers, while exchanging pleasantries with the corpers, shared historic and memorable experience of diverse cultures of virtually all his visitors. I was astounded when the former governor recalled his visit to Argungu, Kebbi State, as a young businessman in his late twenties. Kalu recalled his unforgettable experience at the rich Argungu Fishing Festival and warm hospitality of Argungu people.

To the corper from Osogbo, the Senate chief whip went on to share good memories with a close friend, Mr Ade Olumide, who was a big importer of building materials with his business headquarters in Osogbo. Kalu wouldn’t forget the hot amala, ewedu soup and ogufe (goat meat), a local delicacy, he enjoyed during many of his trips to the ancient city. For Chinaza, Kalu spoke deeply about the culture of the people of Anambra State and Ndigbo in general. Kalu went on and on to share good moments and relationships he had over the years built across the country in reference to the states of origin of the corp members. I was not only thrilled but encouraged to embrace people from all tribes and religious divides after my encounter with Kalu and the corpers.

The former governor’ s action changed my perception about life as I live happily with many of my friends and associates from the North and South – although I am of Enugu origin. Kalu didn’t understand the message he passed to the corp members but I am convinced that these corpers today, must have built friendships and relationships beyond boundaries both in their professionally and socially endeavours.

Hence, in any situation and environment these Nigerians find themselves, I make bold to say that they can never be perpetrators of division rather promoters of unity among all Nigerians regardless of religious and ethnic sentiments. My final world, we are all leaders either in our home, workplace or community, let us sensitise our folks on the subject: Nigeria’s strength lies in our diversity as exemplified by Kalu.

Ugwu writes from Owerri, Imo State

Opinion

On NHRC’s mobile tech over sexual assault

Posted on Author COMRADE FRED NWAOZO

On September 24, the Nat ional H u m a n Rights Commission (NHRC) graciously launched a digital platform called UNSUB in her quest to tackle the ongoing Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV). Sexual violence or SGBV is any sexual action or attempt to obtain a sexual pleasure via violence, act to traffic someone or […]
Opinion

The Lion that cannot be caged

Posted on Author Reporter

Femi Fani-Kayode Over the last one week millions of Nigerians have expressed concern about which direction I am going politically and much has been said. Some have gone out of their way to reach out to me and offered their counsel out of genuine love and concern. Others have not reached out to me and […]
Opinion

Nigeria @60: Beyond celebration, fireworks

Posted on Author Olusanya Anjorin

History is littered with both bitter and sweet experiences. Once upon a time, the lizards nodded under a blush of excitement, the palm fronds were not left out in celebration as they bowed and whispered sweet something to their creator. The farmers on the farms who looked up in the sky saw a blur of […]

