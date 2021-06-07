Nigeria’s diversity, an asset –Shehu Sani

A human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani said Nigeria’s diversity is an asset and opportunity to make the country one of the best developed nations in the world.

He, however, warned that it could be a source of personal destruction if not well managed. Sani, who spoke at a dialogue on search for a better Nigeria organised by the Nigeria Progressives’ Coalition and the Red Card Movement in Abuja, said the solution to the problems lies with Nigerians.

According to him, Nigeria is better together, arguing that: “If we have a problem with our government, let us know how to change it.”

He advised those in authority to learn to accept criticisms and embrace ideas from people who necessarily are not within the corridors of power.

“Solving the problems of this country is beyond partisanship, it is beyond parochial interest.

“It is clear to both those in the position and others that people who are leading are not magicians, and also they are not messiahs,” Sani advised.

The convener of the event, Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia, regretted that intense suspicion among ethnic nationalities is the root of Nigeria’s problem.

“It is pervasive across the land and has stunted our growth and reduced our nation to an elephant with a clay foot; one who is undoubtedly big, but cannot move,” he said.

He called for reawakening, adding that his organisation is ready to champion the reconfiguration and repositioning of the Nigerian nation to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

The theme of the discussion was ‘Masses awakening and elite patriotism: the search for a better Nigeria’

