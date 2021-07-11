News Top Stories

Nigeria's diversity not a problem –Adesina

President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has said Nigeria’s diversity is not a problem but its mismanagement.

Adesina at a lecture at graduation ceremony of American University of Nigeria, Yola, noted that Singapore with a diverse, multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multi-religious society, made up of Chinese, Malay, Indian and Eurasians, still remained a united country.

 

Also, he said that despite its diversity, Singapore ranks 4th in the world in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, with massive wealth and prosperity for its people.

 

He attributed the success to the fact that Singapore is a merit-based society, “not aristocracy or ethnocracy or religiocracy. He said: “Any society where meritocracy is subjugated to aristocracy, ethnocracy or religiocracy eventually tends towards mediocrity.”

 

The AfDB president advised Nigeria to learn from the Singaporean experience and forge a new way of engaging among its diverse ethnic groups and religions. “Nigeria must start managing its diversity for prosperity. We must drive for national cohesion, not ethnic nationalities.”

 

Adesina further advised Nigeria to address the fundamental reasons for agitations, “by listening, understanding, removing prejudices, and allowing for open, national dialogues, without preconditions, but with one goal: build one cohesive, united, fair, just and equitable nation for all, not for a few or for any section of the nation or religion.

 

“A nation, unified by a sense of common wealth, not a collage of ethnic nationalism. A nation driven my meritocracy, not ethnocracy, religiocracy or aristocracy.”

 

He advocated a compulsory teaching of Nigeria’s major languages in schools, from primary through universities, to ensure multilingualism, cross-cultural understanding, and to build a strong socio-cultural capital that unifies the country.

 

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), he added was a good initiative but regretted that the inability of NYSC graduates to gain employment in governments where they served, “because they are not indigenes of those states.

 

“That in itself, is an irony! The young graduates are strangers in their own country. A country they pledged to serve, opportunity is denied just because they were not born in those states!”

 

He advised that representation on government should be based on nationality not on ethnicity, so as to build a society of mutual trust, where diversity is well managed.

 

Adesina warned that unless someone can live in any part of the nation, work within the laws and not be discriminated against, based on religion, race or culture, or place of birth, they will always be strangers in the nation.

