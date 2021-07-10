News

Nigeria’s diversity not a problem – Adesina 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said Nigeria’s diversity is not a problem but its mismanagement.

Adesina at a lecture at graduation ceremony of American University of Nigeria, Yola, noted that Singapore with a diverse, multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multi-religious society, made up of Chinese, Malay, Indian and Eurasians, still remained a united country.

According to him, despite its diversity Singapore ranks 4th in the world in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, with massive wealth and prosperity for its people.

He attributed the success to the fact that Singapore is a merit-based society, “not aristocracy or ethnocracy or religiocracy.

“Any society where meritocracy is subjugated to aristocracy, ethnocracy or religiocracy eventually tends towards mediocrity.”

The AfDB president advised Nigeria to learn from the Singaporean experience and forge a new way of engaging among its diverse ethnic groups and religions.

