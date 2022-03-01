News

Nigeria’s domestic gas demand hits 4.482bn scuf daily- NMDPRA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comments Off on Nigeria’s domestic gas demand hits 4.482bn scuf daily- NMDPRA

Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Demand Requirement (DGDR) has risen to 4.482 billion standard cubic feet daily, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said. This was even as the Authority has assured Nigerians of its commitment towards ensuring gas availability for sustained economic development through power generation and Industrialisation.

Authority Chief Executive of the NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, who made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the requirements were jointly determined by all the relevant stakeholders. The document, which had NMDPRA/GMR/ DGSU/V.1/34 as reference number and transmitted to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Tuesday, stated that the power sector is pegged at 2.324 billion standard cubic feet per day (BSCF/D); the gas-based industries was fixed at 1.125 billion standard cubic feet per day; the commercial sector set at 1.034 billion standard cubic feet per day while the total Domestic Gas Demand Requirement was 4.482 billion standard cubic feet per day.

 

Our Reporters

