Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business ranking excites FG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan and Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Odinbajo is happy that Nigeria is gradually becoming one of the business, trade and investment hubs following the country’s improvement in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings. Nigeria jumped from 146 in 2018 to 131 in 2019. Osinbajo said this at the indisputinauguration of Phase 1 of the Westlink Iconic Villa (a joint venture between Odu’a Investment Company Limited and Chapter 4 Estate Management Limited) in Ibadan yesterday. He said: “Nigeria is ranked 131 out of 190 economies in the world on ease of doing business, according to the latest World Bank ratings.

This is an improvement after moving 15 places from 146 in 2018. In pursuance of this administration’s goal to further improve Nigeria’s ease of doing business ratings, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) chaired by my humble self, in July 2016. PEBEC’s primary objective is to catalyse the country’s business environment; and to also maintain a proper business climate.” He added: “No doubt, the Ease of Doing Business reforms in Nigeria and the appeal to Nigerians in the diaspora encouraged what we are seeing here today through this magnificent Joint Venture project between Odu’a Investment Company Limited and Chapter 4 Estates Management Ltd. UK. I must commend the effort of the Board and Management of Odu’a Investment Company Limited for initiating this noble project, and ensuring that the First phase of the project is being commissioned today. This clearly demonstrates a blend of private partnership which brings about greater dividends.”

 

Our Reporters

