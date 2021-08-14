Nigeria’s economy fragile as GDP growth average 0.3% in 5 years, says expert

Though the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Africa’s largest economy might increase to about 3.0 percent in second quarter ended June 30, 2021, average growth in five years has remained sluggish at 0.3 percent. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is expected to release the GDP figure for second quarter in August and economic experts are expecting it to be within the range of 2.6-3.0 percent.

The sluggishness of the economy has been attributed to the effect of two recessions and a slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. A major reason advanced by experts for the marginal economic growth was structural defects in the system. Managing Director of Financial Derivates Company Limited, Bismarck Rewane, said the economy remains fragile due to the slow growth. He made this known at the monthly Lagos Business School (LBS )Executive Breakfast Session in August. “Nigerian economy has been struggling as it seeks to overcome structural defects whilst simultaneously embarking on badly needed economic reform.

The 5-year average GDP growth rate is 0.3% because of the impact of two recessions and a slow recovery from the pandemic-torn environment,” he said. According to Rewane and his team of Economic Think- Tank, noted that there is a chance that Nigeria might be moving gradually and closer towards fair value of the naira on a more sustainable basis. “Most pessimists were of the view that the naira was likely to plunge to N700/$ after the BDCs were stopped from buying dollars from the CBN. We continue to hold the view that the naira will continue to appreciate towards fair value (N470-N490/$) in the parallel market as long as the CBN increases forex supply.”

Rewane said the bright spot in the chequered picture is that oil prices are back up again at an average of $74pb in July and OPEC has increased Nigeria’s quota to 1.8mbpd. “They could lift the quarterly dollar oil revenue towards $14bn per quarter from an average of $11bn in 2020.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s terms of trade, which measures the change in prices of its exports relative to the prices of its imports has improved from 23.2 in 2020 to 30 in 2021. This means that with the balance of trade now becoming positive ($1.2bn) and an exchange rate determining mechanism aimed at attaining global competitiveness. On the move by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to pay its shareholders first dividend ever in 2021 and also acquire 20 percent of Dangote Refinery which will soon come on stream, the economist said the decisions are not only huge but are potentially transformational for the petroleum sector in Nigeria, which had been hitherto in a moribund state.

Rewane and his team noted that governance requirements of listed companies are likely to force the NNPC to become more transparent and accountable in its financial management. “Only a discerning analyst would ask if this was a precursor for listing the oil behemoth on the Nigerian stock market just like Aramco did in Saudi Arabia. Aramco IPO has been the world’s largest to date. To list any company on the exchange, the company must have paid dividends in the prior 3 years.”

Like this: Like Loading...