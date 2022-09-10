Nigeria’s economy growing despite local, global challenges, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has observed that the nation’s economy has continued to grow despite local and global challenges. The President made this observation yesterday, while inaugurating the Presidential Committee on National Economic which he chairs. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President identified the COVID-19 pandemic; the war in Ukraine and the loss of substantial volumes of oil as having had negative impacts on the Nigerian economy. “Starting with COVID-19 and now the conflict in Ukraine, the past three years have been turbulent ones for the global economy. Global interdependence has become more apparent as we have had to deal with volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity.

“In this period, challenges faced by the world have been many including: (i) lockdowns as COVID-19 raged; (ii) disruptions to supply chains around the world; and (iii) sharp fluctuations in prices. “Just as the world was beginning to recover from the coronavirus, the conflict in the Black Sea region between Ukraine and Russia worsened the challenges already being faced and created additional problems to which policy makers are having to respond. “Our economy continues to grow despite the adverse effects of rising interest rates, a stronger US dollar and higher inflation across the world,” he said.

He, however, noted that some of the challenges could be addressed internally, making the constitution of the seasoned economic experts expedient. According to him, the challenge of the fall in the production of crude oil at the fave of high price at the international market, causing shortage in revenue accruals was peculiar to the country and would be resolved locally.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of the people notwithstanding the challenges necessitating borrowings from financial sources. “While citizen concern about borrowing is well understood, our resort to borrowing must also be appreciated in the context of the resources required to deliver on the infrastructure, health and other socio- economic needs of our citizens,” he said.

Buhari added that while he understood the concerns arising from the huge expenditure on fuel subsidy, it was expedient that a right balance be struck not to scare away investors. Presentations were made at the event by Dr Doyin Salami, Chief Economic Adviser to the President, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, as well as Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria. Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, represented Chairman of the Governors Forum.

