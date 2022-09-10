News Top Stories

Nigeria’s economy growing despite local, global challenges, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has observed that the nation’s economy has continued to grow despite local and global challenges. The President made this observation yesterday, while inaugurating the Presidential Committee on National Economic which he chairs. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President identified the COVID-19 pandemic; the war in Ukraine and the loss of substantial volumes of oil as having had negative impacts on the Nigerian economy. “Starting with COVID-19 and now the conflict in Ukraine, the past three years have been turbulent ones for the global economy. Global interdependence has become more apparent as we have had to deal with volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity.

“In this period, challenges faced by the world have been many including: (i) lockdowns as COVID-19 raged; (ii) disruptions to supply chains around the world; and (iii) sharp fluctuations in prices. “Just as the world was beginning to recover from the coronavirus, the conflict in the Black Sea region between Ukraine and Russia worsened the challenges already being faced and created additional problems to which policy makers are having to respond. “Our economy continues to grow despite the adverse effects of rising interest rates, a stronger US dollar and higher inflation across the world,” he said.

He, however, noted that some of the challenges could be addressed internally, making the constitution of the seasoned economic experts expedient. According to him, the challenge of the fall in the production of crude oil at the fave of high price at the international market, causing shortage in revenue accruals was peculiar to the country and would be resolved locally.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of the people notwithstanding the challenges necessitating borrowings from financial sources. “While citizen concern about borrowing is well understood, our resort to borrowing must also be appreciated in the context of the resources required to deliver on the infrastructure, health and other socio- economic needs of our citizens,” he said.

Buhari added that while he understood the concerns arising from the huge expenditure on fuel subsidy, it was expedient that a right balance be struck not to scare away investors. Presentations were made at the event by Dr Doyin Salami, Chief Economic Adviser to the President, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, as well as Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria. Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, represented Chairman of the Governors Forum.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Qatar 2022: African qualifiers postponed again

Posted on Author Our Reporters

CAF have confirmed the postponement of the opening group matches of Africa’s qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup. The group stage of the qualifiers were due to be played in June but FIFA has confirmed the campaign will now start in September. “Taking into consideration the current disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and […]
News Top Stories

Break-up remark: Osinbajo and I committed to indivisible Nigeria – SGF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said that he and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, were irrevocably committed to the unity of the country. The SGF, who presented a speech on Osinbajo’s behalf ahead of the nation’s 60th anniversary at a church service in Abuja, last Sunday, had […]
News

God needs Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Prophet tells Ugwuanyi

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

The Presiding Minister of the End of All Ministries (TEAM), Prophet Olisadelum Onuoha, has said God has specific need for the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu State, for a three-day crusade to cleanse the world from coronavirus diseases and end the reign of queen of death.   The Prophet, however, regretted that all entreaties to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica