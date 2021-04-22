News

Nigeria’s economy in comatose –APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sunday Akere, has confessed that Nigeria’s economy is obviously in comatose. He bemoans the rate of insecurity and calls on the leaders to quickly listen to the agitators and address the situation before it goes out of hand. He stated this in Osogbo, Osun State, during an interview with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). Akere, who is a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, maintained that the government must be sincere in fighting insecurity.

He said: “There should be no sacred cow if we really love this country. The government must do something urgent on insecurity. “Also, the economy in Nigeria today is in comatose. When you look at the number of people that are graduating in Nigeria every year, they are not less than six million. “The government is not employing two million.

Where will the remaining four million be? Remember that they have laboured. That is why you see the majority of them engaging in various vices, doing internet fraud. That is to tell you that things are not right and we have to do something urgently to correct the anomalies. “I remember Buhari campaigned on security, economy and to fight corruption. Which one can we say we have been able to tackle 100 per cent?” He, however, stated that APC will retain the power in 2023 despite the challenges, saying, “Assuming it is PDP that took over in Osun in 2018, the state would have crumbled by now. We still manage the economy and I believe APC will come back in 2023.”

