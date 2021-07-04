Nigeria’s economy in reverse to 2010 levels –World Bank

The Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report by the World Bank estimated that despite the country’s gradual recovery from the 2020 recession, the Nigerian economy is in reverse back to its 2010 levels.

It added that the Nigerian masses will continue to suffer the adverse effect of the economic downturn.

A new report authored by the World Bank reiterated that a full decade of economic growth in Nigeria is likely to be lost by the end of 2021 under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Brettenwood institution made it known that the country’s gross domestic product is likely to approach its 2010 level by the end of the year thus reversing a full decade of economic growth.

The Bank in its bi-annual Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report series said that there will be a constant decline in the country’s GDP per capita despite recovery from recession, projecting the country’s population to grow faster than its economy.

The Bank however said that despite Nigeria experiencing its deepest recession in four decades in 2020, the World Bank said the government’s response saved the situation from deteriorating.

The World Bank further commended the Buhari administration for taking bold steps in reforming the country’s deteriorating economic condition, while advising the government to deepen its recent reforms that allows private sector investment for speedy economic recovery

. The Bank, also noted that several critical reforms are incomplete, and the government’s monetary and controversial fiscal policies are largely blamed for the recession.

The report noted that the current administration has negatively impacted the Nigerian economy which has had two-record breaking recessions in year 2016 and 2020.

