Nigeria’s economy lost $18.8bn to #EndSARS crisis –Rewane

A member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has put the estimated total cost of the #EndSARS protests to the Nigerian economy at about $18.8 billion (about N7.3 trillion).

His projection is contained in the Financial Derivatives Company (FDC)’s latest Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session presentation obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.

Rewane, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FDC had, in an earlier report, predicted that the #End- SARS crisis will deepen the country’s economic slump and delay recovery.

The #EndSARS crisis broke out on October 20, when security forces in Lagos opened fire on unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate, who had been staging a sit-in for about two weeks, calling for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious Police unit that had long been accused of extortion, torture and extra-judicial killings.

The crisis resulted in widespread looting of warehouses, massive destruction to the facilities of companies and the burning of trucks conveying agricultural commodities. Initial estimates by economists had put the losses to the economy, due to the massive destruction, at about N1.5trillion, but this appears to be on the conservative side going by Rewane’s latest analysis.

According to the FDC boss, the economic cost of the protests comprise: Direct cost (increase in negative GDP growth), which amounts to $12 billion; import cost for the two-week period that the crisis lasted ($1.8 billion) and estimated inventory replacement and opportunity cost ($5.0billion).

Thus, the estimated total cost is $18.8 billion. He also stated that: “Back of the envelope analysis points to an estimated $15 billion – $20 billion loss, approximately one-third of the size of Ghana’s GDP.” He explained that the “#EndSARS economic cost was approximately $12 billion using the increase in negative GDP growth from -3.3% to -5.9% annual growth.

Based on an inventory replacement momentum and opportunity cost analysis, the crude estimates depending on assumptions could run as high as another $5 billion – $6 billion.”

The respected economist said his calculations were based on the fact that Lagos, which was the epicentre of the protests, constitutes 20-25% ($120 billion) of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Giving further details on the cost of the crisis, Rewane noted that data from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows that value of transactions in October reduced by 2.14% to N16.96 trillion as, “Automated Teller Machines’ (ATMs’) activities declined due to vandalism and destruction.”

He added that: “The value of transactions declined by 2% in October primarily because of the #EndSARS protests and disruptions. ATMs in the Lagos metropolis were vandalized. “The #EndSARS protests’ effect on the budget, Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) and Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) would definitely be telling. Nigerian government will need to invest significant amounts in completing infrastructure and poverty allocations.

The forex rate of N379/$ may need an adjustment and huge sales to replenish lost inventory.” He also noted that “at current prices, Nigeria’s budget revenues are in shambles,” adding that: “If Brent remains at current levels or falls, Nigeria’s 2021 budget will need to be revised.” He stressed that the “#EndSARS protests upended all projections and expectations.”

Rewane disclosed that the FDC has revised its estimates for inflation in October 2020 upward to 14.5 per cent from the previous 14.2 per cent projection. Specifically, he stated that: “As a result of the #EndSARS disruptions, commodity prices increased by an average of 23.79%.”

FDC’s findings, according to him, show that the price of a bag of onions, for instance, jumped by 100 per cent to N80,000 at the end of October 2020 from N40,000 at the end of the previous month.

Also, the price of 50kg of tomatoes, went up from N30,000 at the end of September 2020 to N35,000 at the end of October, an increase of 16.67 per cent.

Similarly, the price of 25 litres of palm oil increased by 30.43 per cent to N15,000 at the end of October from N11,500 in the previous month. Equally, the price of a 50kg bag of rice went up to N31,000 at the end of October compared with N30,000 in the previous month.

