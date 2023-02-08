News

…Nigeria’s economy rural, informal – NLC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to take a decisive action to address the scarcity of the newly designed naira notes within the shortest time possible, to prevent the ongoing crisis in the country from degenerating any further.

President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, who spoke at the ongoing 13th NLC National Delegates Conference yesterday in Abuja, condemned the current situation in the country which also includes the scarcity of petrol which he regretted has thrown many Nigerians into excruciating pain and suffering.

He said: “Many Nigerians and workers have been pushed to the wall owing to the chaotic situation in our banks and filling stations, where Nigerians are queuing up endlessly to assess new currency notes and PMS. This is not acceptable, and is condemned. “We have more than enough to address those two issues. First, we’re a major oil producing country but unfortunately the only country in the world that is a member of OPEC that still depend on importation.”

 

Our Reporters

