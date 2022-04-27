Nigeria’s economy suffering under incompetent leaders – Udom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, yesterday said that until Nigerians choose leaders who have the competence on how to boost the nation’s economy, the country would continue to suffer. Udom added that over the years, the country’s economy has remained comatose because previous leaders have not bothered to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive, explaining that this situation has caused the country to remain borrowing, thereby deepening the country’s economic crisis.

The governor spoke in Calabar during a consultation visit to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in furtherance of his presidential aspiration. According to the governor; “There’s something wrong with a country where borrowing is in order. The national economy is run with creativity and ideas, not only money. “Today, we are challenged and we must rise up to deliver our country. Today, the economy is going down and we are doing nothing about it,” he said. “I am aspiring to inspire the youth. Our economy, if it continues to remain in the hands of incompetent leaders, will have a terrific effect on the citizens.

