Nigeria’s economy to contract 3.7% this year –Survey

The Nigerian economy is likely to contract by 3.7 per cent this year due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic, according to a Reuters poll. The survey findings released yesterday, however, show that Africa’s biggest economy is expected to bounce back to 2.0per cent growth next year. According to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nigeria’s economy is expected to shrink by 3.2 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively in 2020. The Reuters survey indicates that months of lockdowns, which have muted economic activity, could result in Sub Saharan African economies contracting 3.1per cent this year but bouncing back to around 3.5per cent growth in 2021.

The report stated that although some countries in the region have begun relaxing pandemic restrictions, virus cases are still increasing, unlike in many developed countries that have started to show signs of recovery, adding that the uncertainty meant the range of forecasts for next year was wide – between flatlining and 4.8per cent growth.

“Growth downgrades dominate in a region where external and fiscal buffers were already substantially eroded. The impact of COVID- 19 will reduce growth even further,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note. Specifically, the survey showed that South Africa, which has reported the most cases in Africa, partly reflecting more widespread testing, is expected to grow 3.5per cent next year following an 8.0 per cent contraction this year. However, Ghana, one of the continents oil exporters, was still expected to grow, expanding 1.9per cent this year and 4.2per cent in 2021.

“Despite the obvious downside risks from lower oil prices and headwinds from COVID-19, we believe Ghana has a decent growth outlook and reasonably comfortable external sector metrics relative to other African oil exporters,” said Michael Kafe, economist at Barclays.

“The fallout from COVID- 19 and associated lockdown means GDP growth is likely to be weak this year. However, unlike other African oil exporters such as Angola, Gabon and Nigeria, where GDP growth is likely to contract this year, we expect Ghana to post positive GDP growth.” Kenya – East Africa’s biggest economy – was expected to have a lacklustre performance this year with no growth, a poor outcome having averaged around 6per cent annual growth in the past decade.

