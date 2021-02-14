Business

Nigeria’s economy to get bigger as NBS plans rebasing GDP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Bureau of Statistics says it has begun the National Business Sample Survey (NBSS) as part of efforts to rebase the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

 

Ichedi Sunday Joel, NBS Head of Public Affairs and International Relations, says the agency will rebase the GDP from the 2010 base year currently been used to 2018/2019. GDP rebasing is the process of replacing old base year price structure in compiling volume measures of GDP with a new or more recent base year, usually at five years average interval.

 

It is expected that the size of Nigeria’s GDP will expand after the rebasing is completed. NBS carried out the last rebasing exercise in 2014 and this led to an 89 per cent increase in the size of the economy as new sectors and activities were measured.

 

The sub-sectors of the economy also increased from 33 to 46 and Nigeria became Africa’s second-largest economy after South Africa. It has since overtaken South Africa to become Africa’s largest economy.

 

Ichedi said the NBSS would also provide sectorial data at national and state levels, determine the structure of the Nigerian economy, determine the sectors that drive the Nigerian economy and those that require government intervention to improve them and serve as a benchmark for subsequent commercial and industrial sector statistics surveys.

 

“The survey covers the 36 states of the federation, including FCT. In all, 17 sectors of the Nigerian economy will be covered during the survey exercise,” the statement read. “Already, data collection on the survey by NBS staff has commenced with lodgments of questionnaires in the selected establishments.”

 

Nigeria’s GDP declined by 6.10 per cent (year-on-year) in the second quarter of 2020 and the economy slipped into its second recession in four years as a result of a slowdown in economic activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced revenue due to low oil prices.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE advances by N18bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls maintained grip on market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the third trading session following gains recorded from blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.1 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ positive sentiments on some stocks. Consequently, the All- […]
Business

Google threatens to shut search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Posted on Author Reporter

  Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday it would block its search engine in Australia if the government proceeds with a new code that would force it and Facebook Inc to pay media companies for the right to use their content. Google’s threat escalates a battle with publishers such as News Corp that is being […]
Business

Covid-19: World Bank, others seek transparency in public spending

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

COUNSEL Governments should adopt ‘balance sheet’ approach in managing finances   The World Bank and two major accounting bodies, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), have called on governments around the world to find ways of avoiding having to reduce spending and increasing taxes after the coronavirus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica