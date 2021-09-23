Business Top Stories

Nigeria’s economy to grow by 1.5% -JPMorgan

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s economy is likely to expand by 1.5 per cent in 2021, Bloomberg reported JPMorgan Chase Bank analysts, including Gbolahan Taiwo and Ayomide Mejabi, as saying yesterday. According to the report, the figure is below the median estimate of 11 economists in a Bloomberg survey as well as the IMF and Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) predictions.

A “continued lack of foreign-exchange liquidity, underlying economic weakness, an emerging third wave of Covid-19 infections and a slow rollout of vaccines will likely slow the recovery process,” JPMorgan said. New Telegraph reports that the communiqué issued at the end of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting last Friday stated that: “Available data and forecasts for key macroeconomic variables for the Nigerian economy, suggest further rebound in output growth for the rest of the year.

“This will however be hinged on the continued stability in oil price and robust vaccination in Nigeria and across other countries. Foreign exchange market stability, further reduction in inflationary pressure in the economy and continued interventions by the monetary and fiscal authorities are very important factors to sustain the recovery momentum

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari endorses registration of new APC members

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…as Buni debunks tenure elongation allegation President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the registration of new members for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He gave the approval yesterday when the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by its Acting Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni, submitted the timetable for party registration […]
Business

SERVICOM: Public service delivery critical to improving lives

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Coordinator, SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli, has said that the essence of governance can only be realised when effective and improved service is delivered to the people. Akajemeli said this at a 2-day SERVICOM training of desk officers on Open Government Partnership (OGP) initiative tagged, “Charter Development/ Review Workshop for OGP Pilots MDAs” in Abuja. […]
News Top Stories

FCC crisis: Committee submits report to Senate Committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim AbuJA

The committee set up by the Senate Committee in charge of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) over the crisis that has erupted at the commission would today submit its report.   Thecommittee, twoweeks ago, was set up by the Senate Committee to look into the crisis, a source at the com  mission revealed.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica