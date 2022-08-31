News

Nigeria’s economy’s reported growth rate fluke, says Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the reported economic growth rate of 3.4 per cent announced by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for Q2 2022, is simply an imaginary. Atiku in a statement said the nation’s economy is in deeper trouble than the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government is willing to admit.

He stated that despite the reported growth, the citizens’ level of misery has not changed, attributing it to the fact that “the key sectors of the economy, notably agriculture, oil and gas (the country’s cash cow) and manufacturing (that contributes to jobs), are either growing slowly or declining.” Atiku also noted the rising commodity prices occasioned by high energy and transportation costs, which he said, was “aggravated by the disorderliness in the forex market. “Also, debt levels continue to rise while the fiscal capacity to service its debts is declining. All these are enough to erase the perceived gains from output growth.”

 

